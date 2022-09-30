Walvax’s AWcorna is the first mRNA vaccine against Covid-19 to be approved for emergency use in adults. Photo: AP
China’s first mRNA Covid-19 vaccine approved for use in Indonesia
- Walvax’s AWcorna gets the go-ahead for emergency use by Indonesian authorities, and is ‘intensively’ advancing with Chinese regulator
- Company chairman Li Yunchun says China has achieved full localisation and independent supply chain for the vaccine on the mainland
