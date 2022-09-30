China achieved the highest score in nine of the indicators used by the World Intellectual Property Organization to compile its annual global index. Photo: Shutterstock
China achieved the highest score in nine of the indicators used by the World Intellectual Property Organization to compile its annual global index. Photo: Shutterstock
Science
China /  Science

China moves up global innovation ranks to No 11 spot in WIPO charts

  • Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou named second-best science and technology cluster in the world, followed by Beijing
  • Premier Li Keqiang notes China is the only middle-income economy to make it into the world’s top 20 in the annual listing

Zhang Tong
Zhang Tong in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 30 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China achieved the highest score in nine of the indicators used by the World Intellectual Property Organization to compile its annual global index. Photo: Shutterstock
China achieved the highest score in nine of the indicators used by the World Intellectual Property Organization to compile its annual global index. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE