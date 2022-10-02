Can China’s parched Poyang Lake still be a winter home for migratory birds?

Standing on the northern shore of Poyang Lake, China’s largest freshwater lake, in late August, Li Yankuo took in a view normally seen only from November. The vast waterbody had been transformed into small streams, and some parts had dried up, exposing the lake bed. A severe drought has now shrunk the lake to just 28 per cent of its normal size for this time of the year, turning much of the area into grassland. China Central Television reported on Thursday that Poyang Lake measured just 638 sq km (246 square miles) late last month, while the historical average for the same period was 2,252 sq km. “The lake entered the dry season 100 days early,” Li, an associate professor at Jiangxi Normal University’s college of life sciences, said. That is the earliest dry season in records dating back to 1951. Water levels on Poyang Lake, as measured at Xingzi Station, hit a record low of 7.1 metres (23 feet) on September 23 – down from 19.43 metres – after three months of drought. Authorities in Jiangxi province issued a red alert for dwindling water supplies that day and came up with countermeasures, including the release of water from reservoirs, to help the 4.8 million people in the province affected by the drought sustain crop production. But the drying up of the lake could affect more than harvests. Every year, hundreds of thousands of migratory birds fly to the lake to spend the winter and experts said close monitoring would be needed to see if they suffered from a shortage of food. Poyang Lake and its vast surrounding wetlands are recognised as one of the world’s most important winter habitats for migratory waterbirds , with more than 500,000 spending winter there. The wetlands are formed as the lake expands and shrinks due to seasonal water-level variations, from about 3,000 sq km during the rainy season to less than 500 sq km in the dry season. Plans revived for dam on Poyang Lake, cutting it off from Yangtze in dry season But autumn droughts had become more common in the past decade, Li said, almost amounting to a “new normal”, and migratory birds had changed their wintering places in and around the lake. The situation might be worse this year as the basin of the Yangtze River, which feeds the lake, has been gripped by a historic drought caused by a months-long heatwave and record low rainfall. Li, who has been monitoring migratory birds at the lake since 2008, said more birds would fly to neighbouring paddy fields and lotus ponds when there was less food at the lake. “It has become a regular phenomenon,” he said. “Due to a significant reduction of food for the migratory birds this year, we expect to see more geese, ducks and cranes in the paddy fields and lotus ponds. “Human-bird conflict will increase and local authorities should introduce a systematic response strategy.” Of an estimated 352 bird species inhabiting the lake area, 20 were listed as vulnerable in the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s latest Red List of Threatened Species and seven as endangered. The lake is also home to the Yangtze finless porpoise, another endangered species. Though there were several rounds of floods and droughts in the Poyang Lake region between 2001 and 2016, Li’s study found no significant change in total waterbird abundance. China’s eco-warriors make last stand against Poyang Lake dam Some ecologists said the impact of the drought on migratory waterbirds needed to be further observed. Yang Xiaohong, research director at the China Biodiversity Conservation and Green Development Foundation , an NGO, said it was too early to say if the situation at the lake was particularly serious for migratory birds. “It depends on the water level and food supply in the water,” she said. “If the drought is eased or there is abundant food in the saucer-shaped lakes in the shoals of the lake, it won’t have a big impact on the birds.” Saucer-shaped lakes are seasonal sub-lakes at Poyang. They appear when the main lake area dries up and provide abundant food and habitats for migratory birds. About 80 per cent of the birds wintering at the lake do so in the saucer-shaped lake region. Yang said migratory birds would stop at other places if food was not abundant at the lake. Zhou Haixiang, an ecologist in Liaoning province and a former professor at Shenyang Ligong University, said the drought was a natural phenomenon, suggesting it might not be a totally bad thing for the lake. “Some lakes need these changes to renew themselves,” he said. “What worries me most is not the changes of the natural rhythms but the irreversibly accelerated deterioration of our environment.” Local authorities in Jiangxi began making preparations for wintering birds in the middle of last month before observing nine migratory bird species in the lake region on September 21. China’s major rice-growing regions struggle under record-breaking drought The nature reserve office in Duchang county started to replenish the saucer-shaped lakes, with the water level at one increasing by 6cm in a day, according to Hongxing News, an online news service based in Chengdu, Sichuan province. Meanwhile, the office also arranged for people to cut down yellowed sedge grass, which was too old for birds to eat. Li Yue, the head of the office, told the media it had been “racing against time” to do the preparation work. “We are trying our best for the livelihood of migratory birds,” he said.