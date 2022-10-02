Dry lakebed near Luoxing Dun, a small island in Poyang Lake that is usually half submerged, on August 23. Photo: AFP
Accidents, extreme weather and disasters in China
China /  Science

Can China’s parched Poyang Lake still be a winter home for migratory birds?

  • The country’s largest freshwater lake reduced to just 28 per cent of its normal size for this time of year
  • Three months of drought have led to earliest dry season in records dating back to 1951

Echo Xie
Updated: 11:24am, 2 Oct, 2022

