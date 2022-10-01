The Wentian lab module was successfully moved from the front to the side of the space station. Photo: Handout
The Wentian lab module was successfully moved from the front to the side of the space station. Photo: Handout
Science
China /  Science

China finishes latest phase of construction work on Tiangong space station

  • Work to move one of the station’s two laboratory modules into its final position has been completed successfully
  • The second lab module is expected to be launched later this month

William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 2:52pm, 1 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Wentian lab module was successfully moved from the front to the side of the space station. Photo: Handout
The Wentian lab module was successfully moved from the front to the side of the space station. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE