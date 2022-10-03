Models of Long March rockets for China’s space missions on show at the Zhuhai Air Show last year. Photo: Reuters
Models of Long March rockets for China’s space missions on show at the Zhuhai Air Show last year. Photo: Reuters
Science
China /  Science

China successfully tests new engine for Long March 9 rocket

  • Developer says technical difficulties have been overcome in first prototype of YF-79 engine
  • It will be used for the super heavy-lift rocket designed for missions such as a crewed moon landing

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 9:23pm, 3 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Models of Long March rockets for China’s space missions on show at the Zhuhai Air Show last year. Photo: Reuters
Models of Long March rockets for China’s space missions on show at the Zhuhai Air Show last year. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE