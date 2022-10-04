An elderly Beijing resident gets vaccinated by a health worker at his home in May. Photo: Xinhua
An elderly Beijing resident gets vaccinated by a health worker at his home in May. Photo: Xinhua
Josephine Ma
Opinion

Opinion

As I see it by Josephine Ma

Vaccines shouldn’t be the deciding factor for China’s zero-Covid policy. Here’s why

  • Argument that Chinese shots are less effective than others isn’t strong – they’ve still been shown to reduce the death toll
  • But the country needs a healthcare system that can cope, and too many resources have been wasted on mass testing and quarantine

Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 5:00pm, 4 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An elderly Beijing resident gets vaccinated by a health worker at his home in May. Photo: Xinhua
An elderly Beijing resident gets vaccinated by a health worker at his home in May. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE