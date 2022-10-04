The silkworm was domesticated from its wild ancestor about 5,000 years ago. Photo: Xinhua
The silkworm was domesticated from its wild ancestor about 5,000 years ago. Photo: Xinhua
Science
China /  Science

How Chinese scientists are unravelling the secrets of the silkworm – one gene at a time

  • Researchers sequence the more than 1,000 domestic and wild samples to find the answers to silk yield and fineness
  • The results also give insight into the insect’s origins, study says

Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 8:00pm, 4 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The silkworm was domesticated from its wild ancestor about 5,000 years ago. Photo: Xinhua
The silkworm was domesticated from its wild ancestor about 5,000 years ago. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE