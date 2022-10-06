Residents standing behind a cordon at a fruit stall amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Tianshan district of Urumqi, Xinjiang region on September 5. Photo: cnsphoto via Reuters
Coronavirus in China: more cases to come in Xinjiang amid outbreak uncertainty, says health official
- On Thursday, region reported 97 new asymptomatic infections, including 40 in the regional capital Urumqi
- Improper mask wearing by citizens and reopening workplaces in September contributed to latest resurgence in infection, says Xinjiang CDC expert
Residents standing behind a cordon at a fruit stall amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Tianshan district of Urumqi, Xinjiang region on September 5. Photo: cnsphoto via Reuters