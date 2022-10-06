Chinese researchers say their high-performance silk is cheaper and easier to produce than lab-made spider silk. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese scientists say their silkworms beat spider fibre for strength
- New process creates silk that is 70 per cent tougher than the stronger-than-steel version spun by spiders, researchers say
- It can be used for clothing, surgical stitches and other medical devices, according to team in China
