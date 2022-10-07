China’s National Day “golden week” holiday started on October 1 as sporadic Covid-19 outbreaks were emerging across the country. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s National Day “golden week” holiday started on October 1 as sporadic Covid-19 outbreaks were emerging across the country. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus China
China /  Science

Vaccination key to relaxing Covid-19 controls in China: pandemic expert

  • Vaccine uptake has been slow among the elderly, who would ‘bear the brunt’ of a large-scale outbreak
  • Mild or no symptoms among the vaccinated are not a sign that the danger of deaths in high-risk groups has passed

Salina Li
Salina Li

Updated: 3:37pm, 7 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s National Day “golden week” holiday started on October 1 as sporadic Covid-19 outbreaks were emerging across the country. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s National Day “golden week” holiday started on October 1 as sporadic Covid-19 outbreaks were emerging across the country. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE