The Chinese team’s experiment could be a stepping stone to building high-precision ground-to-satellite links, according to experts. Photo: Shutterstock
The Chinese team’s experiment could be a stepping stone to building high-precision ground-to-satellite links, according to experts. Photo: Shutterstock
Science
China /  Science

Chinese team says laser test could improve satellite navigation

  • Experiment could lead to discoveries in testing general relativity, the search for dark matter and other breakthroughs in fundamental physics, researchers say
  • It could also help scientists reach a new, more precise definition of the second as a unit of time

Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 7:00pm, 7 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Chinese team’s experiment could be a stepping stone to building high-precision ground-to-satellite links, according to experts. Photo: Shutterstock
The Chinese team’s experiment could be a stepping stone to building high-precision ground-to-satellite links, according to experts. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE