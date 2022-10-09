The Nord Stream pipeline started leaking last month in a suspected act of sabotage. Photo: AP
The Nord Stream pipeline started leaking last month in a suspected act of sabotage. Photo: AP
China used advanced satellite technology to monitor Nord Stream leak

  • The Gaofen-5 02 satellite provided the first accurate estimate of the leak from the suspected act of sabotage, scientists involved in the project say
  • The country is currently building up its own database of carbon emissions, including methane

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 5:45pm, 9 Oct, 2022

