The Nord Stream pipeline started leaking last month in a suspected act of sabotage. Photo: AP
China used advanced satellite technology to monitor Nord Stream leak
- The Gaofen-5 02 satellite provided the first accurate estimate of the leak from the suspected act of sabotage, scientists involved in the project say
- The country is currently building up its own database of carbon emissions, including methane
The Nord Stream pipeline started leaking last month in a suspected act of sabotage. Photo: AP