Footage of the scientist being kissed during an online conference was uploaded to the internet. Photo: Handout
Chinese university investigates hypersonic scientist’s on-screen kiss
- Inquiry prompted by video upload of former Beijing Institute of Technology vice-president being kissed by a woman during an academic conference
- The woman is believed to be a postdoctoral researcher, but her identity has not been independently verified
