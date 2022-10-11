The J-15 fighter jet is the heaviest sea-launched fighter jet in service capable of carrying a large missile. Photo: AFP
Breakthrough by Chinese scientists puts hypersonic weapons on PLA aircraft carriers

  • PLA research team announces breakthrough that simplifies and speeds up the repair and maintenance of hypersonic weapons
  • Innovation would help lengthen lifespan of hypersonic weapons, which are required to last at least a decade

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 12:05pm, 11 Oct, 2022

