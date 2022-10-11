Authors of a paper published in Nature Communications propose that turtle species’ relatively large inner ear helps their eyes stabilise while hunting underwater. Photo: Shutterstock Images
What can the evolution of the turtle’s inner ear tell us about hunting ability – and agility?
- Analysis of 163 species finds the turtle’s proportionally big inner ear may have evolved to better stabilise its eyes for hunting in water
- Home to key phases of turtle evolution, China is ‘at the forefront of palaeontological headlines for turtles’ as it is for bird evolution, says author
Authors of a paper published in Nature Communications propose that turtle species’ relatively large inner ear helps their eyes stabilise while hunting underwater. Photo: Shutterstock Images