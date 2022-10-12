China is ecpected to launch the Mengtian module on October 31 and complete the first stage construction of its Tiangong space station. Photo: Xinhua
China is ecpected to launch the Mengtian module on October 31 and complete the first stage construction of its Tiangong space station. Photo: Xinhua
Science
China /  Science

China’s space station prepares for new frontiers of science with launch of Mengtian module

  • Once docked with Tiangong station, module will house experiments in combustion, heat transfer and fluid physics under microgravity
  • Ultracold atoms physics cabin aims to use lasers to cool atoms to lowest temperature ever achieved by humans

Ling Xin
Ling Xin in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 12 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China is ecpected to launch the Mengtian module on October 31 and complete the first stage construction of its Tiangong space station. Photo: Xinhua
China is ecpected to launch the Mengtian module on October 31 and complete the first stage construction of its Tiangong space station. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE