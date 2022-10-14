Philip Dybvig is an enthusiast for Chinese culture and is often pictured in traditional clothing. Photo: AP
Chinese university ‘misses out’ on Nobel Prize after US economist Philip Dybvig leaves a year before winning
- The cause of Philip Dybvig’s departure from his post at the Southwestern University of Finance and Economics is not known, but may be down to Covid controls
- The academic, a recruit from the Thousand Talents programme, may be ‘the closest a Chinese university comes to a Nobel’, according to one commentator
