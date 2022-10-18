A team led by scientists from Xiamen University in China say they have developed a new drug to mimic glucose starvation at the cellular level. Image: Shutterstock Images
Chinese scientists say slimming pill could extend lifespan – and how long we live well
- Aldometanib reported to lower glucose in mice without causing level to dip too low, and improve fatty liver and other metabolic disorders in obese rodents
- Drug was developed based on the mechanism of an ancient Chinese fasting practice called bigu, or ‘grain avoidance’
