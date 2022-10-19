Chinese researchers say perennial rice can reduce production input costs by more than 50 per cent and simplify crop management. Photo: Xinhua
Science
China /  Science

China urges farmers to consider new variety of perennial rice

  • The agriculture ministry is promoting a strain that has higher yields and can be harvested over several years without the need for replanting
  • Researchers say perennial rice can be more cost-effective to produce and is potentially better for the environment

Echo Xie
Updated: 9:09am, 19 Oct, 2022

