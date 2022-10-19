Scientists discovered a mammoth space cloud by pointing an ultra-powerful radio telescope towards Stephan’s Quintet, a well-known grouping of galaxies. Photo: Handout
China’s FAST telescope finds biggest atomic cloud ever discovered

  • Colossal cloud is 20 times larger than the Milky Way galaxy and probably a billion years old
  • The finding could help scientists understand the origins of galaxies and reveal similar gaseous structures lurking elsewhere in the universe

Ling Xin
Ling Xin in Beijing

Updated: 11:25pm, 19 Oct, 2022

