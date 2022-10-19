Chinese scientists say they have combined gene editing and embryo engineering in a safe and effective method for modifying the DNA of domesticated animals. Photo: AP
Chinese scientists say they have combined gene editing and embryo engineering in a safe and effective method for modifying the DNA of domesticated animals. Photo: AP
Science
China /  Science

Chinese scientists create gene-edited pigs with immunity to Aids-like virus

  • Researchers say technique can be used to engineer hogs with other desirable qualities, such as leaner meat and suitability as organ donors for humans
  • Their method can modify two traits in one generation, saving time and money during the breeding process

Zhang Tong
Zhang Tong in Beijing

Updated: 9:51pm, 19 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese scientists say they have combined gene editing and embryo engineering in a safe and effective method for modifying the DNA of domesticated animals. Photo: AP
Chinese scientists say they have combined gene editing and embryo engineering in a safe and effective method for modifying the DNA of domesticated animals. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE