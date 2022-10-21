Scientists carry out maintenance work at the Large High Altitude Air Shower Observatory (Lhaaso) in China’s southwestern Sichuan province. Photo: Xinhua
‘Major’ feat by Chinese telescope as one of biggest cosmic blasts since big bang hits Earth
- Intense gamma-ray burst from distant galaxy more than 2 billion years ago is captured by Chinese observatory on Tibetan Plateau
- Detection by the Lhaaso observatory ‘a major scientific event’, says astrophysicist in Munich
