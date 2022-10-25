The Milky Way may not have as much mass as previously thought, according to a new study. Photo: Getty Images
How much dark matter is in the Milky Way? Maybe less than we thought, China-led study finds

  • Researchers say their study of halo stars suggests the galaxy might not have as much mass as previously thought
  • Understanding mass means understanding a galaxy’s matter, energy composition and dynamics

Ling Xin in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 25 Oct, 2022

