The Milky Way may not have as much mass as previously thought, according to a new study. Photo: Getty Images
How much dark matter is in the Milky Way? Maybe less than we thought, China-led study finds
- Researchers say their study of halo stars suggests the galaxy might not have as much mass as previously thought
- Understanding mass means understanding a galaxy’s matter, energy composition and dynamics
The Milky Way may not have as much mass as previously thought, according to a new study. Photo: Getty Images