How dried passion fruit inspired a Chinese device that might help clean up space junk

  • Silicone ball forms deep wrinkles that can ‘grab’ nearby items, from diamonds and glass to blueberries and soybeans
  • Invention could be used to retrieve hazardous materials, hard-to-reach objects and debris that could harm spacecraft, researchers say

Holly Chik
Updated: 11:00pm, 24 Oct, 2022

Chinese researchers tested their fruit-inspired invention by grabbing a variety of items. Photo: Handout
