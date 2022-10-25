Researchers in China said they achieved 80-90 per cent accuracy in their experiments to get pigeons to follow simple commands, such as turning to the right or left. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese scientists use solar energy to power control of bird brains
- Researchers say they have achieved a breakthrough in global animal robotics race with two-hour controlled pigeon flight
- In the experiments, a solar panel about half the size of a smartphone screen was strapped to a pigeon’s back to power a controlling device on its head
