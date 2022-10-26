EarthLab, in Beijing’s Huairou Science City, went into full operation last week. Photo: Handout
China looks to the future, and climate talks, with Earth simulation lab

  • Giant globe shows climate, atmosphere, marine environment, polar sea ice and ecology simulations over different periods
  • It’s powered by a high-performance supercomputer and will help to improve predictions on climate, researcher says

Echo Xie
Updated: 2:00pm, 26 Oct, 2022

EarthLab, in Beijing’s Huairou Science City, went into full operation last week. Photo: Handout
