The southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou began citywide Covid-19 testing on Wednesday after confirmed cases climbed to 27. Photo: AFP
The southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou began citywide Covid-19 testing on Wednesday after confirmed cases climbed to 27. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus China
China /  Science

Chinese manufacturing hub Guangzhou starts citywide Covid-19 testing

  • Districts warn residents that missed tests could result in ‘a lot of inconvenience’ and ‘legal consequences’ as city faces ‘very critical period’
  • The city’s Haizhu district, a textile and garment industry centre, emerges as hotspot in latest outbreak

Salina LiHe Huifeng
Salina Li in Hong Kongand He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 8:59pm, 26 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou began citywide Covid-19 testing on Wednesday after confirmed cases climbed to 27. Photo: AFP
The southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou began citywide Covid-19 testing on Wednesday after confirmed cases climbed to 27. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE