The southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou began citywide Covid-19 testing on Wednesday after confirmed cases climbed to 27. Photo: AFP
Chinese manufacturing hub Guangzhou starts citywide Covid-19 testing
- Districts warn residents that missed tests could result in ‘a lot of inconvenience’ and ‘legal consequences’ as city faces ‘very critical period’
- The city’s Haizhu district, a textile and garment industry centre, emerges as hotspot in latest outbreak
The southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou began citywide Covid-19 testing on Wednesday after confirmed cases climbed to 27. Photo: AFP