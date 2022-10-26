In what may be a world first, authorities in Shanghai have started administering an oral version of the Covid-19 vaccine in a bid to get more booster doses into people. Photo: AP
In what may be a world first, authorities in Shanghai have started administering an oral version of the Covid-19 vaccine in a bid to get more booster doses into people. Photo: AP
Coronavirus China
China /  Science

Coronavirus: could China inhale its way out of zero-Covid restrictions with oral inoculations?

  • Authorities in Shanghai have started administering an oral version of a Covid-19 vaccine in a bid to get more booster doses into people
  • ‘It was like drinking a cup of milk tea,’ said one resident after sucking in the new needle-free vaccine

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:14pm, 26 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
In what may be a world first, authorities in Shanghai have started administering an oral version of the Covid-19 vaccine in a bid to get more booster doses into people. Photo: AP
In what may be a world first, authorities in Shanghai have started administering an oral version of the Covid-19 vaccine in a bid to get more booster doses into people. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE