Residents queue for food in the northwestern city of Xining, where some vegetable and fruit shops were closed because of a Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Weibo
Cities across China double down on Covid-19 controls
- Guangzhou seals up streets and neighbourhoods while Wuhan orders more than 800,000 people to stay home
- New cases exceed 1,000 nationwide for third straight day – modest compared to tallies during Shanghai lockdown but enough to trigger more curbs
