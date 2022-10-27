Residents queue for food in the northwestern city of Xining, where some vegetable and fruit shops were closed because of a Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Weibo
Residents queue for food in the northwestern city of Xining, where some vegetable and fruit shops were closed because of a Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Weibo
Coronavirus China
China /  Science

Cities across China double down on Covid-19 controls

  • Guangzhou seals up streets and neighbourhoods while Wuhan orders more than 800,000 people to stay home
  • New cases exceed 1,000 nationwide for third straight day – modest compared to tallies during Shanghai lockdown but enough to trigger more curbs

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:34pm, 27 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Residents queue for food in the northwestern city of Xining, where some vegetable and fruit shops were closed because of a Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Weibo
Residents queue for food in the northwestern city of Xining, where some vegetable and fruit shops were closed because of a Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE