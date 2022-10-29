China’s military has been planning to replace lead-acid batteries with lithium in its conventional submarines for more than a decade. Photo: Twitter
China’s submarine fleet may soon be powered by lithium batteries

  • Technical solutions have been found through extensive development and testing in booming electric car market, according to navy study
  • Researchers say that replacing problematic lead-acid batteries with lithium could significantly boost subs’ survival and combat abilities

Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 29 Oct, 2022

