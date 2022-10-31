At 3.47pm on Monday, October 31, the Mengtian experimental module lifted off on a Long March 5B heavy-lift rocket from Wenchang Satellite Launch Centre. The module will complete China’s Photo: Handout
China launches Mengtian, sending final research module to finish construction of Tiangong space station
- The 23-tonne component is expected to dock with Tiangong’s core module within hours of lift-off before being relocated by robotic arm to finish station
- China’s space station is planned to orbit the Earth as a space outpost and laboratory for cutting-edge research for at least a decade
