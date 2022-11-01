Chinese ocean research station takes deep dive for long look at seafloor

Chinese researchers have established a deep-sea station on the ocean floor that will work with a fleet of underwater drones to gather data and conduct experiments, according to state media. State news agency Xinhua reported on Saturday that the uncrewed, remote-controlled station was in position but did not say where or how deep it was located. The station was put in position with the help of the Tansuo 2 research ship , the biggest Chinese vessel of its kind in service, and the Shenhai Yongshi submersible , which can dive to up to 4,500 metres (14,765 feet), according to the Xinhua report. The station is equipped with various chemical and biological sensors to study life and conditions on the seafloor, and has a lithium battery that will allow the system to conduct observations for at least six months. Xinhua quoted researcher Chen Jun, from the Institute of Deep-Sea Science and Engineering at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, as saying the station could carry out tests and analysis on a par with a land-based laboratory. Chen also said that carrying out experiments in the deep sea would help avoid corruption or loss of sample data due to environmental changes. The battery – developed jointly by the deep sea institute and the Qingdao Institute of Bioenergy and Bioprocess Technology – will also allow the base station to move on the seabed, and supply power to visiting drones, CAS said on Friday. Data from the station will be sent back to the land-based control centre via Sea Wing, an underwater glider, improving the speed and security of data transmission, according to the academy. China is developing similar technology for deep-sea weapons, including smart missiles that can be placed in sensitive waters. But energy supply and communications are two big challenges, according to a naval study published in the domestic peer-reviewed journal Ship Electronic Engineering in February 2020. The military researchers involved in the study said that long-term energy supplies were needed for any equipment lying in wait for a long time. The systems would also have to be able to communicate at depths of thousands of metres to activate the weapons. China has built an extensive ocean observation network over the past decade, covering the South China Sea, the western Pacific Ocean and the eastern Indian Ocean. The Xinhua report said the deep-sea station would be part of that system. “The aim is to realise long-term unmanned scientific research in the deep sea,” Xinhua reported.