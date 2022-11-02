Chinese scientists have discovered fossilised turtle footprints dating back to the Early Cretaceous in Shandong province, leading to the naming of a new turtle group, Zhuchengichnites perfectus. Photo: QQ.com
Fossilised footprints in China’s ‘dinosaur city’ shed light on 100 million-year-old turtle species

  • More than 20 footprints found in dinosaur tracks at Huanglonggou fossil site in Shandong province, including one ‘among the world’s best preserved’
  • Team names the turtle after the area the ancient impressions were found in

Holly Chik

Updated: 10:01am, 2 Nov, 2022

Chinese scientists have discovered fossilised turtle footprints dating back to the Early Cretaceous in Shandong province, leading to the naming of a new turtle group, Zhuchengichnites perfectus. Photo: QQ.com
