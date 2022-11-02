Chinese authorities have imposed a seven-day lockdown in an area surrounding the world’s largest iPhone factory in the central province of Henan after many workers had tried to leave the facility. Photo: Weibo
Chinese authorities have imposed a seven-day lockdown in an area surrounding the world’s largest iPhone factory in the central province of Henan after many workers had tried to leave the facility. Photo: Weibo
Coronavirus China
China /  Science

Coronavirus: China locks down massive area around world’s largest iPhone factory

  • Authorities call situation ‘severe and complicated’ after Covid infections spike in Foxconn plant industrial zone
  • Local government warns it will ‘resolutely crack down on all kinds of violations’ after workers fled the plant following a Covid outbreak

Xinlu Liang
Xinlu Liang

Updated: 7:16pm, 2 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese authorities have imposed a seven-day lockdown in an area surrounding the world’s largest iPhone factory in the central province of Henan after many workers had tried to leave the facility. Photo: Weibo
Chinese authorities have imposed a seven-day lockdown in an area surrounding the world’s largest iPhone factory in the central province of Henan after many workers had tried to leave the facility. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE