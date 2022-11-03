Top respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan told a World Flu Day symposium there was a risk in China and overseas of an influenza-Covid double whammy striking the population this winter. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: China urges vigilance at home and tracks outbreaks abroad to prevent Covid-flu superstorm this winter
- Zhong Nanshan, China’s top respiratory expert, among experts warning of parallel risks as pandemic measures, reduced immunity and chill affect public health
- Influenza season has arrived earlier than usual in US and UK and countries around the world also face outbreaks of bird flu and RSV respiratory illness
