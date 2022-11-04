Rich in nutrients and antioxidants, passion fruit has been found to have anti-inflammatory properties. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Compound in passion fruit could be used to treat stomach cancer, Chinese study finds
- Seeds of the fruit contain piceatannol, which was found to inhibit cell proliferation and boost autophagic activity
- Study also suggests the compound may be more effective when combined with a targeted cancer drug
