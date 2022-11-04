Rich in nutrients and antioxidants, passion fruit has been found to have anti-inflammatory properties. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Science
Compound in passion fruit could be used to treat stomach cancer, Chinese study finds

  • Seeds of the fruit contain piceatannol, which was found to inhibit cell proliferation and boost autophagic activity
  • Study also suggests the compound may be more effective when combined with a targeted cancer drug

Echo Xie

Updated: 7:00pm, 4 Nov, 2022

