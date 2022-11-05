People queue for PCR tests in China’s southern city of Guangzhou, which is battling a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases. Photo: Weibo
China will ‘hold fast’ to zero-Covid, as central health officials cite winter surge fears
- China’s Covid-control strategy is ‘completely correct’, health official says, while promising to adapt measures to changes in the virus
- Public anger over the human cost of excessive Covid-19 curbs is on the rise, especially after a 3-year-old died without access to medical care
