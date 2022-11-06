Shops barricaded as Covid-19 cases rise in Guangzhou, in south China’s Guangdong province. Photo: AP
China’s zero-Covid policy sparks outcry again as woman, 55, dies in locked down Inner Mongolia compound

  • Authorities in Hohhot pledge to improve Covid-19 control protocols after woman is found dead despite family calling for help
  • Central health officials recently urged local authorities to avoid excessive disruption, amid growing public anger over zero-Covid excesses

Luna Sun
Luna Sun in Beijing

Updated: 7:52pm, 6 Nov, 2022

