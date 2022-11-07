In conventional rare earth mining, ammonium sulphate is used as a leaching agent and ammonium bicarbonate removes impurities. A Chinese team says it has developed a greener method. Photo: Reuters
Chinese rare earth tech innovation aims for faster, cleaner extraction: paper

  • Guangzhou team says their electric power method could make China even more competitive in global supply chain
  • ‘Technique is viable, both environmentally and economically, revealing new paths for the sustainable harvesting of natural resources’: Professor He Hongping

Zhang Tong
Zhang Tong in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 7 Nov, 2022

