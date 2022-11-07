Some 5 per cent of adults worldwide are estimated to suffer from depression, according to the WHO. Photo: Shutterstock
Fast-acting treatment for depression shows promise in mice, Chinese study finds
- Antidepressant took effect after just two hours and could potentially be used to treat humans, according to Nanjing Medical University team
- Researchers took a new approach based on their hypothesis that integration of the serotonin transporter and an enzyme causes the disorder
