The Three Parallel Rivers nature reserve in China’s Yunnan province is among 10 sites worldwide where glaciers “could almost completely disappear by 2100’. Photo: Shutterstock
Climate change: efforts to halt rise in global temperatures may be too late to save key glaciers, report warns

  • Report, published ahead of the UN’s COP27 conference, says icefields in World Heritage sites are among those likely to vanish by 2050
  • Areas affected include Yellowstone and Yosemite in the US, China’s Huanglong national park and European mountain ranges such as the Pyrenees and Dolomites

Holly Chik
Updated: 9:14pm, 8 Nov, 2022

