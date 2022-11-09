A Chinese defence contractor says it will test its jet-propelled skateboard with a human flight next year. Photo: Richard Zhang
A Chinese defence contractor says it will test its jet-propelled skateboard with a human flight next year. Photo: Richard Zhang
Science
China /  Science

China plans its first human flight on a jet-powered skateboard able to climb 3,000 metres high

  • Small vertical take-off device could lift a person or cargo weighing over 100kg, says Beijing Institute of Power Machinery
  • ‘Smart’ flying skateboard code-named SF-FB-30 reportedly flies autonomously and has both military and civilian applications

Zhang TongStephen Chen
Zhang Tong in Beijingand Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 3:43pm, 9 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Chinese defence contractor says it will test its jet-propelled skateboard with a human flight next year. Photo: Richard Zhang
A Chinese defence contractor says it will test its jet-propelled skateboard with a human flight next year. Photo: Richard Zhang
READ FULL ARTICLE