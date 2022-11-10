The Beijing Spectrometer of the Beijing Electron Positron Collider, at the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of High Energy Physics. Photo: Handout
Chinese particle collider takes scientists one step closer to figuring out the world
- Quarks, the ultimate building blocks of all matter, come in six types and usually in combinations of two or three
- Likely four-quark particle spotted by Beijing Electron Positron Collider has never been seen before
