The frogs have evolved to better protect themselves from ultraviolet radiation at high altitudes. Photo: Kai Wang
How Tibet’s High Himalaya frogs could help spawn better defences against skin cancer

  • A study by the Chinese Academy of Sciences found that the High Himalaya frog has evolved to better protect itself from UV radiation compared with other species
  • The findings could help improve understanding of skin diseases such as melanoma

Echo Xie
Updated: 6:10am, 10 Nov, 2022

