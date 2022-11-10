The frogs have evolved to better protect themselves from ultraviolet radiation at high altitudes. Photo: Kai Wang
How Tibet’s High Himalaya frogs could help spawn better defences against skin cancer
- A study by the Chinese Academy of Sciences found that the High Himalaya frog has evolved to better protect itself from UV radiation compared with other species
- The findings could help improve understanding of skin diseases such as melanoma
The frogs have evolved to better protect themselves from ultraviolet radiation at high altitudes. Photo: Kai Wang