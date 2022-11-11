China is the world’s biggest producer of carbon emissions and will play a key role in the climate talks. Photo: AFP
COP27 climate talks: Chinese carbon emissions set to drop this year while US set for rise, study forecasts
- Global emissions will pass pre-pandemic levels, according to the research, which presented a mixed picture for other major polluters such as India and the EU
- Scientists warned that on current trends, there is a 50 per cent chance of passing a 1.5C target within 9 years
