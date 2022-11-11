China is ready to launch its next mission to the Tiangong space station, setting the stage for another historic moment in the country’s manned space programme : the first crew handover in orbit. The unmanned Tianzhou 5 cargo spacecraft, which is awaiting lift-off from southern China’s Hainan island on Saturday morning, will deliver tonnes of supplies for a new team of three astronauts. The new crew, who have not been named yet, will join the trio currently working on board Tiangong – Chen Dong, Liu Yang, and Cai Xuzhe – as early as the end of this month. The six Chinese astronauts will live and work together on the newly completed station before the Shenzhou 14 crew members head home in December, marking the first time one Tiangong crew hands over to the next while in orbit. There are seven astronauts living and working on the International Space Station at present. “Tianzhou 5 is carrying gifts which the two crews will exchange when they meet,” Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said on Thursday. The Shenzhou 15 crew members are expected to stay on Tiangong for six months and to celebrate the Spring Festival while in space, including unpacking the Lunar New Year gifts delivered on Tianzhou 5, according to CCTV. The 13.5-tonne Tianzhou 5 is now tucked inside a Long March 7 rocket, slated to blast-off from the Wenchang Satellite Launch Site around 10am on Saturday. Chinese AI aims to give astronauts makeover in space Zhong Wenan, chief engineer of the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre which operates the Wenchang centre, said there had been an extensive final rehearsal for the launch, according to Xinhua. “All systems are in good condition, and the weather forecast showed favourable weather conditions on the launch day,” Zhong was quoted as saying. Tianzhou 5 will also carry 10 CubeSats and experiments into orbit, according to the state-owned China Space News. Shortlisted from more than 100 experiment proposals from across China, they include Macau Student Science Satellite No 1 and a space tether technology CubeSat, the newspaper reported in March. There are also facilities to test a 3D printing and cultivation system for tumour models, approach warning and collision positioning technologies for small space debris and a new lidar ( light detection and ranging ) technology for rendezvous and docking in space, the newspaper said. The launch of Tianzhou 5, which will be live-streamed on CCTV, takes place only 12 days after Tiangong’s final component, the Mengtian experiment module, lifted off from the same launch site to complete the space station’s basic T-shape configuration. China astronauts say hello from completed Tiangong space station On Wednesday, the Tianzhou 4 cargo spacecraft, launched in May to deliver supplies ahead of the arrival of the Shenzhou 14 crew, undocked from Tiangong. It is expected to soon burn up in the atmosphere. The separation of Tianzhou 4 from the orbiting space station went smoothly, Zou Xuemei, from the Beijing Aerospace Control Centre, told CCTV on Thursday. “It will fly independently before controlled deorbiting and re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere, making a perfect ending to its mission,” she said.