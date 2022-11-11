Climate change is transforming the “Asian water tower” into rivers of toxic mud. Photo: Shutterstock
Asia’s ‘water tower’ is in trouble, and Chinese scientists are sounding the alarm
- Accelerated glacier melt on the Tibetan Plateau is threatening water quality for 2 billion people, Chinese researchers say
- Scientists call for urgent joint research to determine impact on water quality from warmer temperatures
