Climate change is transforming the “Asian water tower” into rivers of toxic mud. Photo: Shutterstock
Climate change is transforming the “Asian water tower” into rivers of toxic mud. Photo: Shutterstock
Science
China /  Science

Asia’s ‘water tower’ is in trouble, and Chinese scientists are sounding the alarm

  • Accelerated glacier melt on the Tibetan Plateau is threatening water quality for 2 billion people, Chinese researchers say
  • Scientists call for urgent joint research to determine impact on water quality from warmer temperatures

Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 9:30pm, 11 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Climate change is transforming the “Asian water tower” into rivers of toxic mud. Photo: Shutterstock
Climate change is transforming the “Asian water tower” into rivers of toxic mud. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE