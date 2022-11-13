Haizhu district has been the epicentre of Guangzhou’s latest coronavirus outbreak. Photo: AP
Coronavirus China
China /  Science

Chinese city to investigate claim that Covid rules led to miscarriage

  • Woman in need of medical care not allowed to leave her compound, reports say
  • Case comes a day after Beijing announces easing in coronavirus restrictions

Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 9:00pm, 13 Nov, 2022

