Image shows the laser-stimulated fluorescence of the Early Cretaceous beaked bird Confuciusornis from a study of the flight anatomy of creatures from the era of dinosaurs and compared with birds today. Photo: Michael Pittman
Flying dinosaurs vs modern birds: new laser tech helps spot one big difference

  • Imaging of soft tissue shows flying dinosaurs used shoulders and chest to power their wings, unlike today’s birds which just rely on chest muscles
  • First bird example with ‘upstroke-enhanced flight’ is named after Chinese philosopher Confucius

Holly Chik
Updated: 4:00am, 15 Nov, 2022

