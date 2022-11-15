Image shows the laser-stimulated fluorescence of the Early Cretaceous beaked bird Confuciusornis from a study of the flight anatomy of creatures from the era of dinosaurs and compared with birds today. Photo: Michael Pittman
Flying dinosaurs vs modern birds: new laser tech helps spot one big difference
- Imaging of soft tissue shows flying dinosaurs used shoulders and chest to power their wings, unlike today’s birds which just rely on chest muscles
- First bird example with ‘upstroke-enhanced flight’ is named after Chinese philosopher Confucius
Image shows the laser-stimulated fluorescence of the Early Cretaceous beaked bird Confuciusornis from a study of the flight anatomy of creatures from the era of dinosaurs and compared with birds today. Photo: Michael Pittman