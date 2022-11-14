The Manchu people emerged from hunting tribes in the forests of what is now northeastern China, Russia’s far east and North Korea. Photo: Getty Images
‘This job is urgent’: Chinese team hopes AI can save Manchu language from extinction
- Researchers in northeast China are developing technology to recognise and speak the language of Qing dynasty rulers
- Fewer than 100 people – all of them elderly residents of remote villages – are fluent in Manchu today
